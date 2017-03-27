Abby Lee Miller And Maddie Ziegler Leave ‘Dance Moms’ As Chloe Lukasiak Returns – Season 8 Could Still Get Canceled

Abby Lee Miller and Maddie Ziegler are officially out of “Dance Moms” Season 8, and it has been confirmed that Chloe Lukasiak is in.

However, do not fly to Las Vegas and bet your house on Lukasiak staying on the Lifetime dance reality series because every other day, a major star or teacher just up and quit.

At this point, many reality television sites are reporting that there is a possibility that “Dance Moms” Season 8 will be canceled – the network has not yet commented on the matter.

Abby Lee Miller, the tough-talking choreographer and founder of the Abby Lee Dance Company, took to Instagram on Sunday night and revealed that she was done with the show.

The colorful television personality posted a picture of herself surrounded by her dancers and used all caps to slam the Lifetime show’s producers for stealing her ideas and concepts.

In the caption section of the picture, she wrote: “I WILL NO LONGER TAKE PART IN DANCE MOMS. FOR THE PAST SIX YEARS/ SEVEN SEASONS I HAVE ASKED, BEGGED, AND EVEN DEMANDED CREATIVE CREDIT FOR ALL THE IDEAS, AWARD WINNING ROUTINES, THEMES, AND COSTUMING – TO NO AVAIL!”

She went on to say: “I JUST HAVE A PROBLEM WITH BEING MANIPULATED, DISRESPECTED, AND USED. DAY IN AND DAY OUT BY MEN WHO NEVER TOOK A DANCE LESSON IN THEIR LIVES AND TREAT WOMEN LIKE DIRT!”

Ziegler has also confirmed that she will never appear in the hit series. She told People: “I’m really glad that I’ve moved on from that. I did learn a lot from her [Abby], and we did have like some fun times, but I feel like now I’ve never been happier in my life and I’m not stressed at all.”

Talented choreographers – Laurie-Ann Gibson and Meagan Nugent – have also left the show prompting Kira Girard and Kalani Hilliker’s mothers to slam the producers’ decision angrily.

Many of Miller’s old dancers have announced they do not want to work with her anymore.

Lukasiak, who bid the show adieu in season 4 after her mom, Christi Lukasiak, had a nasty fight with Miller, will be back if there is a show.