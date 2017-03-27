FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
abby lee miller eminem jodie sweetin nicole kidman michael jackson Danielle Bregoli christina el moussa kim kardashian jenelle evans selena gomez blac chyna kanye west maddie ziegler khloe kardashian javi marroquin cheryl cole blake shelton kourtney kardashian mama june nate thompson sara gilbert
Home » Entertainment

Abby Lee Miller And Maddie Ziegler Leave ‘Dance Moms’ As Chloe Lukasiak Returns – Season 8 Could Still Get Canceled

Dylan Fisher Posted On 03/27/2017
0
0


Dance Moms Abby Lee Miller QuitsCredit: Getty

Abby Lee Miller and Maddie Ziegler are officially out of “Dance Moms” Season 8, and it has been confirmed that Chloe Lukasiak is in.

However, do not fly to Las Vegas and bet your house on Lukasiak staying on the Lifetime dance reality series because every other day, a major star or teacher just up and quit.

At this point, many reality television sites are reporting that there is a possibility that “Dance Moms” Season 8 will be canceled – the network has not yet commented on the matter.

Abby Lee Miller, the tough-talking choreographer and founder of the Abby Lee Dance Company, took to Instagram on Sunday night and revealed that she was done with the show.

The colorful television personality posted a picture of herself surrounded by her dancers and used all caps to slam the Lifetime show’s producers for stealing her ideas and concepts.

In the caption section of the picture, she wrote: “I WILL NO LONGER TAKE PART IN DANCE MOMS. FOR THE PAST SIX YEARS/ SEVEN SEASONS I HAVE ASKED, BEGGED, AND EVEN DEMANDED CREATIVE CREDIT FOR ALL THE IDEAS, AWARD WINNING ROUTINES, THEMES, AND COSTUMING – TO NO AVAIL!”

She went on to say: “I JUST HAVE A PROBLEM WITH BEING MANIPULATED, DISRESPECTED, AND USED. DAY IN AND DAY OUT BY MEN WHO NEVER TOOK A DANCE LESSON IN THEIR LIVES AND TREAT WOMEN LIKE DIRT!”

The majority of children that follow me may be fast asleep, however now is the critical time to make the following statement: I WILL NO LONGER TAKE PART IN DANCE MOMS. FOR THE PAST SIX YEARS/ SEVEN SEASONS I HAVE ASKED, BEGGED, AND EVEN DEMANDED CREATIVE CREDIT FOR ALL THE IDEAS, AWARD WINNING ROUTINES, THEMES, AND COSTUMING – TO NO AVAIL! TODAY, I WAS SO PROUD THAT I WENT AGAINST THE PRODUCER'S IDEA (ONCE AGAIN) TO ENTER A COMMAND PERFORMANCE OF ONE OF MY FAVORITE NUMBERS… "WHERE HAVE ALL THE CHILDREN GONE?" ALONG WITH THREE BEAUTIFUL SOLOS! I don't have a problem working with any kid, I love children and have dedicated my life to making other people's children successful! I JUST HAVE A PROBLEM WITH BEING MANIPULATED, DISRESPECTED, AND USED – DAY IN AND DAY OUT BY MEN WHO NEVER TOOK A DANCE LESSON IN THEIR LIVES AND TREAT WOMEN LIKE DIRT! #dancemoms #season7 #ALDC #aldcalways #newbeginnings #aldcla #alllovedancecourage

A post shared by Abby Lee Miller (@therealabbylee) on

Ziegler has also confirmed that she will never appear in the hit series. She told People: “I’m really glad that I’ve moved on from that. I did learn a lot from her [Abby], and we did have like some fun times, but I feel like now I’ve never been happier in my life and I’m not stressed at all.”

Talented choreographers – Laurie-Ann Gibson and Meagan Nugent – have also left the show prompting Kira Girard and Kalani Hilliker’s mothers to slam the producers’ decision angrily.

Many of Miller’s old dancers have announced they do not want to work with her anymore.

Advertisement

Lukasiak, who bid the show adieu in season 4 after her mom, Christi Lukasiak, had a nasty fight with Miller, will be back if there is a show.

Post Views: 0


Read more about abby lee miller maddie ziegler dance moms

You may also like
Maddie Ziegler Is A NYT Fiction Best Seller With ‘The Maddie Diaries: A Memoir’ – Never Returning To Abby Lee Miller’s ‘Dance Moms’
03/26/2017
Abby Lee Miller Betrayed By Her Entire Team Following Maddie Ziegler Feud!
03/24/2017
Sia Furler Unmasked – Maddie Ziegler’s Mentor Dumps Big Wig And Reveals Youthful Face
03/23/2017
Advertisement

Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *