Home » Entertainment

Abby Lee Miller Afraid Of Getting “Physically Abused Or Raped” In Prison As Sentencing Approaches!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 04/06/2017
abby lee millerSource: youtube.com

Abby Lee Miller is only a month away from her prison sentencing and as it turns out, the Dance Moms star is terrified of being imprisoned and imagines the worst will happen to her behind bars.

“I’m afraid of being physically abused or raped,” the 50-year-old stated.  “I think the prosecutor is trying to make an example out of me.”

As fans may remember, Miller pled guilty to not reporting an international monetary transaction and one count of concealing bankruptcy assets in June.

The sentencing will be revealed on May 8 and the star faces up to 30 days in prison.

The prosecutors are very keen on getting Miller behind bars but her legal team considers her actions are not ground for imprisonment.

Abby is aware that she has no control over the situation as of now and she needs to be responsible and pay for her mistake of “trusting people.”

Meanwhile, Miller announced she decided to leave Dance Moms because of the way she was treated by the producers who refused to give her credit for her routines and ideas and even forced her to stage eliminations.

Now, dance mom Sari Lopez has revealed that she is currently pitching for a spin-off just with the mini team.

“I have to stay busy,” Miller stated. “If I thought about it every day, I’d just sit around and cry.”

Lopez is very supportive of Miller and she thinks that as long as she is positive, even going to prison will not affect her too much.

Although Miller is “nervous about the outcome,” in the end, it might be good for her to go to prison.

Do you think Miller will really end up behind bars?

Read Next
6 Comments

Jenni Smith
04/06/2017 at 5:25 pm
Reply

Just remember MARTHA STEWART


Rosie
04/06/2017 at 5:13 pm
Reply

Whether it is 30 days or 30 years, suck it up Abby. You committed a crime. I find it ridiculous that she has been crying yet she belittled children for getting emotional. I enjoyed watching the children dance to a point but Miller’s method of teaching was nothing short of bullying and the mother’s who participated share the blame. Fame is fleeting. And is it worth it when a bully like Miller treats your child like garbage yet she claims she loves children. Please. You did the crime Miller. Do your time and for god’s sake, stay away from children!


Cena
04/06/2017 at 5:00 pm
Reply

She will probably be there no more than a week. She really needs to calm down.


Angela
04/06/2017 at 3:13 pm
Reply

Do your time Nd. Miller. If you hide money from IRS prison is the punishment. She should have googled what the punishment was for this offense before attempting the deedl/s (as if she didn’t already know it was a crime).


Alexandra
04/06/2017 at 1:54 pm
Reply

I know right it’s only 30 days!!


Gabby Gabby
04/06/2017 at 11:08 am
Reply

Oh gosh don’t cry get over it; its only 30 days…


