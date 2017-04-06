Abby Lee Miller Afraid Of Getting “Physically Abused Or Raped” In Prison As Sentencing Approaches!

Abby Lee Miller is only a month away from her prison sentencing and as it turns out, the Dance Moms star is terrified of being imprisoned and imagines the worst will happen to her behind bars.

“I’m afraid of being physically abused or raped,” the 50-year-old stated. “I think the prosecutor is trying to make an example out of me.”

As fans may remember, Miller pled guilty to not reporting an international monetary transaction and one count of concealing bankruptcy assets in June.

The sentencing will be revealed on May 8 and the star faces up to 30 days in prison.

The prosecutors are very keen on getting Miller behind bars but her legal team considers her actions are not ground for imprisonment.

Abby is aware that she has no control over the situation as of now and she needs to be responsible and pay for her mistake of “trusting people.”

Meanwhile, Miller announced she decided to leave Dance Moms because of the way she was treated by the producers who refused to give her credit for her routines and ideas and even forced her to stage eliminations.

Now, dance mom Sari Lopez has revealed that she is currently pitching for a spin-off just with the mini team.

“I have to stay busy,” Miller stated. “If I thought about it every day, I’d just sit around and cry.”

Lopez is very supportive of Miller and she thinks that as long as she is positive, even going to prison will not affect her too much.

Although Miller is “nervous about the outcome,” in the end, it might be good for her to go to prison.

