Aaron Rodgers’ Family Is Still Mad At Him After Break-Up With Olivia Munn

Aaron Rodgers is still fighting with his mom, dad, and brother ever since splitting from his girlfriend Olivia Munn, according to a source. As previously reported, the NFL pro’s family problems were due to his rift with Olivia.

According to an insider, the NFL pro’s family didn’t like Munn and thought the actress was interested in him for the “wrong reasons.”

However, against his family’s wishes, Rodgers wanted to pursue the relationship anyway.

After they split up in April, the damage done still hasn’t been fixed.

The source added, “Aaron still hasn’t been in contact with his family. His mom, Darla, has reached out to him multiple times in the last few months but hasn’t heard back from him.”

Rodgers, who plays for the Green Bay Packers, 33, and Olivia who starred in Predator, 36, broke up after they hit a rough patch last summer.

The source at the time said, “Olivia didn’t get along with his family and they thought she was very controlling.”

The friction got worse during season 12 of The Bachelorette when Aaron’s younger brother, Jordan, was trying to win JoJo Fletcher’s heart.

At the time, Jordan admitted he missed his brother a lot.

The chaos between Rodgers and Olivia hit his father as well. In an interview with the New York Times, Aaron and Jordan’s dad, Ed, spoke about the aftermath of their relationship.

He said, “it’s complicated, but we’re all hoping for the best.”

Despite the familial troubles and the broken relationship, the athlete has been enjoying himself while traveling to Los Angeles on the weekend.

The insider shared, “When Aaron was with Olivia, they did normal couple things like invite teammates over for game nights, but now he’s out of town a lot on the weekends by himself.”