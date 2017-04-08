FREE NEWSLETTER
Entertainment

Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn’s Split Was NOT Amicable, Claims Insider!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 04/08/2017
aaron rodgers and olivia munnSource: ftw.usatoday.com

As it turns out, Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn’s unexpected and shocking breakup was not as peaceful and amicable as they have claimed. In reality, the estranged couple has been going through a lot of drama before they finally decided that the only solution is to split up!

Despite their statements, it looks like the NFL player was the one who not only fell out of love but was also “tired of all her bulls**t” and decided to dump his actress girlfriend who he had dated for three years!

According to a source that is also a close friend of Aaron’s, “Aaron broke up with her because he was tired of all her bulls**t.” The buddy added that “At the end of the day, she was a lot of drama!”

As fans may already be aware, the 36 years old Munn allegedly came between Aaron Rodgers, 33 and his family, ruining his relationship with his Bachelorette winner brother, Jordan.

Of course, the feud was mutual and the 28 years old Jordan, accused the reality TV star of using his brother just to become more famous and not because she loved him.

Now that Aaron and Olivia’s romance is over, the man is going to focus on fixing his relationship with the rest of his “nice and caring” family.

The insider also added that he broke up with Olivia “for them” and now “He’s mending his family relationships. Aaron could never have bridged that gap with Olivia around.”

Do you think Olivia is to blame for Aaron’s bad blood with his family?

