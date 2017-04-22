Aaron Hernandez’s Fiancee Might Sue For “Negligence” Following His Prison Suicide!

Aaron Hernandez‘s shocking suicide continues to create controversy and now, the football player’s fiancée might sue the state prison officials for negligence, because they failed to stop the tragedy.

Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, who is also the mother of his child, could take legal action against the prison that didn’t manage to stop Hernandez from hanging himself while in their custody.

Her lawyer, George Leontire requested an order requiring the Department of Correction to preserve evidence and the judge granted the order.

Leontire informed the court that the fiancée is considering filing a lawsuit on “negligent supervision or negligence” in his death.

The attorney went on to state that there was a lag between checks of Hernandez’s prison cell on the night of his death and that is an “extraordinary violation” of the police procedure.

On Thursday, a separate, private autopsy was authorized by the court at the family’s request.

The fiancée never married the football player but took his name and remained faithful to him all throughout his trial. The two have a 4 years old daughter together – Avielle.

The lawyer also revealed that the state officials leaked information about Hernandez’s alleged suicide notes before even informing his family about the sudden death.

He was allegedly secretly gay and he left those notes to his prison guard lover.

As you may already be aware the late Hernandez was found dead in his prison cell just days after his acquittal in a 2012 double murder.

He was already serving a life sentence for the murder of Odin Loyd in 2013.

His guilty conviction will be now voided postmortem.

What do you think is the truth in this controversial case? Do you think Hernandez really killed himself?