Aaron Hernandez’s Family Intends To Donate His Brain For Scientific Research!

Aaron Hernandez’s family intends to do something special with the remains of their son. Their lawyer commented on their plan during a press conference in Massachusetts on Thursday, April 20th.

When speaking about the authorities intentions to hold on to the NFL superstar’s brain, Jose Baez said, “there are very specific protocols that are involved so that this could be done correctly and the results can be defined accurately. It is extremely important that these protocols are followed.”

Baez, the lawyer of the Hernandez family, went on to say the authorities have held onto the star’s organ under the intentions of examining the brain for scientific investigation.

As Celebrity Insider readers know, Hernandez was discovered dead in his jail cell by corrections officers at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Massachusetts around 3:05 a.m. on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old man was serving a life sentence for killing the semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd in June of 2013 and was convicted of first-degree murder in 2015.

According to the defense attorney, Aaron’s family does not want the current medical examiner’s office to conduct research but would rather have the CTE unit at Boston University study the organ.

Baez said the medical examiner’s office of Massachusetts has a history of misconduct and improper protocols when dealing with sensitive information and investigations.

Investigators in the medicinal community have suggested that prior injuries may have contributed to his violent behavior, but Baez says him and the family are not suggesting that is the case, but rather they are leaving no stone unturned and want an investigation done from every perspective.

The Massachusetts Chief Medical Examiner, Dr. Henry N. Nields concluded his death was the result of suffocation by hanging, and no evidence of foul play was apparent.

The District Attorney’s office released a statement saying, “there were no signs of a struggle, and investigators determined that Mr. Hernandez was alone at the time of the hanging.”