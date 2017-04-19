Aaron Hernandez Friends – Mike Pouncey And Snoop Dogg – Get Slammed On Social Media For Mourning His Death

Aaron Hernandez was discovered dead in his prison cell in Massachusetts in the early hours of Tuesday, and many of his friends including Mike Pouncey and Snoop Dogg are mourning and took to social media to remember the former New England Patriots star.

The backlash was harsh and swift by people who were appalled that a man accused of numerous horrendous crimes was being praised.

According to CBS, the disgraced athlete committed suicide by hanging himself with his bed sheets the day President Donald Trump was receiving the Patriots, (without Tom Brady who skipped the event for some mysterious reason), at the White House to mark their Super Bowl win.

Hernandez’s shocking death came just days after he was acquitted of the 2012 murders of two Boston men.

He was already serving a life sentence at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd.

Reports from the news organization claimed that Hernandez had smoked synthetic marijuana before hanging himself and wrote John 3:16 on his forehead.

Miami Dolphins’ Mike Pouncey called the late athlete his friend in a post that read: “To my friend my brother! Through thick and thin right or wrong we never left each other’s side. Today my heart hurts as I got the worse news I could have imagined. It was just a day ago we shared our last convo. I will forever miss you and love you bro. we will meet again rest easy!”

Hernandez and Pouncey played at the University of Florida together and were in contact while he was behind bars.

Rapper Snoop Dogg simply wrote: “This is sad.” Civil rights activist Rev Jesse Jackson Sr. added: “Pray for the soul and family of Aaron Hernandez.”

Social media reacted in a big way to the public mourning done by Hernadez’s friends.

One person wrote: “The guilt of getting off for 2 murders got to him.”

Another added: “Are you serious? Dude was a Menace to Society!”

Hernandez leaves behind his fiancée, Shayanna Jenkins, and a four-year-old daughter, Avielle. Meanwhile, his attorney, Jose Baez, claimed he was murdered.