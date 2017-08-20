FREE NEWSLETTER
Aaron Carter Talks Asking Out Chloe Grace Moretz And Doing His Own Makeup For The Red Carpet

Nick Markus Posted On 08/20/2017
The singer revealed that he is yet to receive a reply from Chloe Grace Moretz. Aaron Carter admitted to having a crush on the actress and then proceeded to reach out to her.

Now the man is second guessing his decision considering she hasn’t replied to him.

Apparently, the man agrees with the fact that he may have seemed too flirtatious on social media and hopes that one day they’ll meet organically.

Carter added that he’s had a crush on the 20-year-old for a long time, but he thought she was too young for him.

The star was in attendance at Project Angel Food’s 27th Annual Angel Awards Gala where he also presented an award to Marianne Williamson – the founder of the project.

At the event, Carter wore a faux white fur tux and revealed that he’s always liked to be more ‘out there’ when it comes to fashion.

He also revealed that he did his own makeup for the event on Saturday.

‘I went to Sephora and got myself some Laura Mercier concealer, a little bit darker, and I got airbrushed makeup. I like to do my own stuff, I like to style myself.’

At the end of the gala, the star took to social media to post a video in which he assured everybody that his coat was not real fur.

He also announced his followers that he was about to go on a road trip across the country to his Florida home, all by himself.

Do you think Chloe Moretz will ever give him a chance?

