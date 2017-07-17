FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Lifestyle

Aaron Carter Speaks Out After DUI Arrest: Slammed His Brother, Nick Carter, and Claimed Police Targeted Him Because He’s Famous

Brandon Fitch Posted On 07/17/2017
source: digitalspy.com

Aaron Carter is addressing the recent DUI arrest, and he is speaking out against his brother Nick Carter’s tweet about the whole situation. If you don’t know what happened, Aaron was arrested last Saturday on suspicion of driving under the influence and for possession of marijuana.

His girlfriend, Madison Parker was a passenger in his car, and she was also taken into custody for alleged-marijuana-related offenses.

Aaron was released on Sunday afternoon after posting bail for $4,610.

His older brother took to Twitter to reach out following news of the incident, writing the following words:

‘To my brother: I love u no matter what & if u feel the need to reach for help, I am here and willing to help you get better. The family isn’t always easy, be we’re all here for you.’

Aaron was not happy about Nick’s comments and he released the following statement on Twitter:

‘If my own blood truly cared about my well-being, why wouldn’t he call me directly and have a conversation instead of making this about him through a very public forum? That’s not cool at all to use me for his PR and kick me while I am down. I love my family despite it through thick and thin.’

Aaron drove the vehicle to the nearest Auto Zone in Cornelia, Georgia. After he was at the store to request some help for getting his alignment fixed, he was arrested inside the store by several police officers who were aggressive.

The police also revoked his right to have an attorney.

It’s important to know that Aaron holds a license for medical marijuana for his long standing anxiety.

He is pretty sure that he was targeted for being famous and he will need an attorney. The video from Auto Zone is going to prove that he was not in a moving car while he was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

