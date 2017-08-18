Aaron Carter Sparks Dating Rumors With Porcelain Black Following His Recent Breakup

Despite going through an ugly breakup not too long ago, it looks like Aaron Carter is doing just fine and living his life to the fullest. It has been only a few weeks since he split from Madison Parker and the singer has already found another gorgeous brunette to replace her – Porcelain Black.

The 29-year-old man took to social media to document his hangouts with Porcelain.

The pair started their night out by having dinner at Nobu, only to head to celebrity hotspot Deliah afterward.

According to Carter, he and Black have been close friends for the past 17 years!

Carter also posted a photo showing him smooching the woman on the cheek affectionately.

A1 since day1 @porcelainblack A post shared by Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) on Aug 17, 2017 at 10:01pm PDT

In addition, Black also shared with the fans a boomerang video showing her and Carter hanging out in the bathroom.

A1 since day 1 for 16 years and countin @aaroncarter A post shared by Porcelain Black (@porcelainblack) on Aug 18, 2017 at 12:29am PDT

Despite that fact that the singer claimed they’ve been close friends for almost two decades, fans couldn’t help but gush about how cute they look as a couple.

‘Aaron, nice to see you this relaxed and happy. You never know, maybe she’s the one special lady for you?’ one fan commented.

Others were just as supportive saying that it’s his life and no one should judge him if they do start dating, adding that Porcelain is really beautiful.

Carter is yet to release an official statement about his relationship with the brunette beauty.

As fans may already be aware, earlier in the month, Aaron took to social media to open up about his sexuality, coming out as bisexual.

According to him, at the age of 13, Carter started to find girls as well as boys attractive.

However, it wasn’t until he turned 17 and after a few relationships with girls that he also experienced love with the same gender.

Growing up in the industry, it was challenging for him to figure out who he really was and the man spilled everything about how it felt to go through that.

Advertisement

Do you think Carter and Black are dating?