Home » Lifestyle

Aaron Carter Shares Before And After Picture Of His Weight Gain: ‘I Feel Amazing’

Nick Markus Posted On 11/11/2017
aaron_carter_instagramSource: instagram.com

Aaron Carter has been doing much better lately and definitely looks healthier. The singer took to social media to share with his followers a health update, telling everyone that he’s gained 45 well-needed pounds! Last month, Carter checked himself into a health and wellness center, and the results are already showing!

‘This is my before and after pics. I went from 115 to 160 pounds in two months and I feel amazing. 2018 I’m ready for you!! 🙏🏻,’ the man captioned the pic comparing his before and after photos.

Back in September, the star checked into the institution, but after only two weeks he had to leave in order to address ‘several legal and personal matters that required his immediate and in-person attention,’

That did not mean he was going to slack off, however – in mid October, Aaron returned to the health and wellness center.

‘He was doing very well. He gained a notable amount of weight and was getting stronger by the day,’ a source revealed, adding that the man was disappointed he had to leave the center for a while to solve the problems he had outside the facility.

While still in treatment on October 25, Carter tweeted that he was doing much better and now here’s the proof!

