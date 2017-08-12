Aaron Carter Says Brother Nick Carter Hasn’t Contacted Him Since Coming Out, Tries To Date Chloe Moretz

It’s been a really rough month for Aaron Carter. The 29-year old singer has been arrested, broke up with his girlfriend and came out as bisexual. To top it all off, the troubled I Want Candy singer claims that his big brother Nick Carter hasn’t been there to support him through this crisis.

After revealing his bisexuality via Twitter, Aaron Carter says that he’s received quite a bit of support from friends and fans. Not so much from his brother Nick, who hasn’t even called.

Despite not having heard from the Backstreet Boys singer over the last few weeks, Aaron claims that he and his big bro are “wonderful.” By the way things are sounding, Aaron’s definition of wonderful is definitely suspect or maybe he just doesn’t want to talk about it.

Of course, Aaron was also asked about his love life during the run in. Specifically, he was asked which celebrity men he might be interested in since he is now openly bisexual.

Aaron didn’t start naming names but did admit that he is interested in a fellow singer that he’s been listening to. Carter wasn’t asked about his other romantic interest, Chloe Moretz.

It’s no secret that Chloe’s childhood crush is Aaron Carter. He may have been banking on that and her open-mindedness when Aaron decided to ask Chloe out on a date.

He didn’t go for the traditional means of asking a girl out. Instead, Aaron opted to use social media in order to make his interest known.

It all started when Chloe Moretz revealed that her 4-year old self had a crush on the former child star. She may not have realized the door she was opening with this statement.

“When I was 4 years old I thought Aaron Carter was so cool,” Chloe explained to Variety.

“My friend, when we were both little babies back in Georgia, she liked Aaron Carter too and we used to fight over who would get Aaron Carter one day. Who knows, maybe we’ll meet.”

Well, it looks like Moretz was talking about meeting Carter, not dating the guy. That didn’t stop him from taking advantage of the opportunity.

Hey @ChloeGMoretz – let's set up a date. The crush is mutual. 😍 https://t.co/7iYrXFjAVl — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) August 9, 2017

In a now-deleted tweet, Aaron Carter wrote, “Mmmm may I take you to [email protected] ?” He quickly piggy-backed with another tweet that is still standing.

In the second tweet, Aaron shared a link to Chloe Moretz’ interview and asked again. He wrote, “Hey @ChloeGMoretz – let’s set up a date. The crush is mutual.”

So far, there has been no response to Aaron Carter’s advances from Chloe’s camp. Probably because she was talking about when she was 4 years old and is not currently crushing on Carter.