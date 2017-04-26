Aaron Carter Reveals He Suffers From A Stress-Related Eating Disorder After Being Bullied Online For Being Too Skinny!

Aaron Carter has recently opened up about his stress-caused eating disorder and confessed he hasn’t stopped working for the past 22 years!

Nick Carter’s younger brother has just dropped a five-track EP called LøVë.

During a chat with his fans on Twitter, the 29 years old responded to their concerns regarding his weight.

“By the way y’all wanna know why I’m so skinny? It’s because @ 19 i was diagnosed with a hiatal hernia, I didn’t choose that. Be kind to me…” he wrote.

He went on to explain that the condition is caused by stress and affects his appetite.

He assured his fans that he doesn’t do any drugs and it’s not his fault that he looks so skinny.

Aaron then went on to reveal that he hasn’t stopped working hard ever since he was 7 and a child star.

It’s not the first time Aaron has spoken out about his health – in 2015 he also took to Twitter to defend his size and voice his frustration at so many people having something to say about his weight.

He added that the way people talk about his weight on social media is like high school bullying “times a million.”

Aaron felt like explaining himself anyway, hoping that people will stop commenting on his weight if they knew he is super stressed and without appetite.

As a result, he also smokes a lot, and that also affects his weight.

His fans did not waste any time to wish him the best.

“Proud of you for having the courage to stand up for yourself and being happy with who you are,” one user tweeted at him.

Others agreed that he looks amazing and that he doesn’t really need to explain himself to anybody.