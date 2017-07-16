FREE NEWSLETTER
Aaron Carter Released From Jail But His Girlfriend Madison Parker Still Detained!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 07/16/2017
Aaron Carter Released From JailSource: people.com

The singer got released from jail after alleged DUI and drug possession arrest. Reports have revealed that Aaron Carter is now a free man, but it looks like his girlfriend Madison Parker is still behind bars.

Habersham County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Carter was released today in the afternoon after posting a bond set at $4,610.

However, even though his photographer girlfriend got detained as well, the man left jail without her because Parker had still not paid her $4,360 bond.

According to a police spokesperson, ‘Carter was released on bond, and Madison Parker still remains in custody but is able to post bond. Carter was arrested for DUI, possession of marijuana less than one ounce and drug related objects and his girlfriend Madison Parker was arrested for Obstruction (Misdemeanor), Possession of marijuana less than one ounce and drug related objects. All charges are misdemeanor, and their mug shots and the report will not be available until after Monday morning at 800 AM.’

The police rep also revealed that the pair had been compliant with the law forces following the arrest and that they were housed separately.

In addition, it looks like Parker is also free to go as soon as she pays her bond.

Just a few hours before his arrest, Aaron took to social media to inform his fans he would be unable to make it to a performance in Kansas City due to ‘transportation issues.’

Carter has been dating Parker since 2016 after the pair reportedly met on Instagram.

