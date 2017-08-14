Aaron Carter Is Crushing On Tom Hardy After Chloe Moretz Ignores His Date Request

Aaron Carter is on the hunt for a romantic date with a man or a woman! After he opened up about his fluid sexuality, the singer publicly expressed a genuine interest in Chloe Moretz and Tom Hardy.

In case you don’t succeed, lift yourself up and try again. Things with Chloe Grace Moretz didn’t work out as Aaron planned to, but he is not at all defeated.

Old Hollywood Last night celebrating the Variety Power of Young Hollywood covers 😉 A post shared by Chloe Grace Moretz (@chloegmoretz) on Aug 9, 2017 at 10:55am PDT

The singer is now trying out a new method, something that he probably hasn’t done publicly for a long time.

Instead of lusting for women, Aaron has set his sights on men, and in this case, it is a very handsome man indeed.

‘If I could ask one male celebrity out on a date it would be Tom Hardy,’ Aaron confessed to TMZ on Aug. 13.

‘But he’s not available, right?’ Sorry, Aaron, the Dunkirk actor is happily married to Charlotte Riley.

Aaron is now thinking of a plan B. How does Adam Lambert feel about being runner-up?

‘I guess I would have to say, is Adam Lambert taken?’ Aaron asked the publication.

‘Well, he’s beautiful, and he had something nice to say about me, and I’ve always loved his music.’

Adam is in a relationship with Finnish entertainment reporter and reality TV personality Sauli Koskinen for three years.

It is great that Aaron is so honest and open about his sexuality now! It seemed like the blonde hunk was hiding in the shadows, before his Twitter confession that heavily hinted as his bi-sexuality.

‘I grew up in this entertainment industry at a very young age and when I was around 13-years old I started to find boys and girls attractive,’ he wrote on August 6.

‘It wasn’t until 17-years old, after a few relationships with girls, that I had an experience with a male that I had an attraction to who I also worked with and grew up with.’