Aaron Carter Gets Into Car Accident: ‘Life Is Really Precious’

According to a rep for the singer, Aaron Carter was involved in a car accident last night. Fortunately, no one was hurt following the incident that took place in St. Petersburg, Florida, close to the star’s house.

Today, Carter took to social media to talk about what happened.

‘Life’s really so precious, I just got into a terrible accident and completely totaled my BMW M4. I never meant to get into an accident as severe as this. I have run into people before and honestly nothing compares to what happened today 😰. Thank you for all the support and love. Accidents happen. I am just happy both of us were ok,’ the man tweeted.

Later on, he elaborated about his health status as well, saying his legs and arms hurt and he even broke his nose and got cuts all over due to the airbag going off.

But in the end, the artist admitted that all that is important is that nothing worse happened.

According to a source, despite Aaron’s tweet, he did not actually break his nose.

The insider also added that the police showed up and took him home while his car got towed.

As fans may already be aware, Aaron Carter has been going through a lot in the past few months.

Back in July, the singer was arrested for drinking and driving and possession of marijuana as well as other drugs.