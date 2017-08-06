FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

Aaron Carter And Girlfriend Madison Parker Break Up After His Coming Out

Nick Markus Posted On 08/06/2017
Aaron Carter Splits From Girlfriend Madison ParkerSource: etonline.com

According to new reports, Aaron Carter is now single and ready to mingle! One source from the singer’s entourage revealed that he broke up with his significant other Madison Parker just last week.

Apparently, the split was civilized and even amicable.

Now that he is a free man once again, the 29-year-old star wants to focus more on himself, on his career in music as well as on his health.

The split comes as a shock considering Carter revealed last month that he was planning to pop the big question eventually.

He and Parker met on social media.

‘I wanna be married. I wanna be engaged to my beautiful girlfriend, Madison. I wanna be a good father, a good role model, a strong role model,’ Carter confessed.

Madison also stated that she wanted to give her boyfriend a lot of babies, adding that she wants daughters.

Carter then said he wants boys – could this be why they ended their relationship?

As fans may already be aware, Aaron opened up about his sexual orientation yesterday, coming out as bisexual.

The man revealed he has been attracted to both girls and boys ever since he was 13 years old.

However, it wasn’t until 17 and after a few relationships with girls that the singer had an experience with a guy.

Carter said his sexuality doesn’t bring him shame but on the contrary, telling everyone was freeing – like a weight has been lifted off his shoulders.

We get it, keeping secrets may be tough sometimes – especially if those secrets mean hiding parts of ourselves from the rest of the world.

Hm, perhaps the real reason why he and Madison split so unexpectedly was his sexuality – was she unable to accept it?

We are happy the star got rid of the burden he carried all of these years and we hope he’ll find someone awesome whenever he’s ready to date again.

