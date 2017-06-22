A$AP Rocky Wants Kendall Jenner To Come To The BET Awards So They Can Finally Make Their Red Carpet Debut

A$AP Rocky has quite a killer performance planned for the June 25 BET Awards. He really wants to have Kendall Jenner in the audience. More than that, he is hoping that they will walk the red carpet hand-in-hand.

He is going to be at the top of his game at the moment when he will perform at the BET Awards on June 25, and therefore it is no wonder that he wants his girl Kendall there to witness the incredible performance.

A music industry insider said that he wants her to be his date to the big show, but we still don’t know if she will go or not.

‘ASAP is hoping to take Kendall with him to the BET Awards this weekend. He is both excited and nervous about performing at the big award show just because, with so many big names in the audience, this appearance in front of his peers means a lot to him.

Let’s hope that Kendall will go and join him as his lucky charm for the event.

The same insider admitted that Kendall gives Rocky extra boost of swagger to make his appearance the best one ever:

‘Kendall gives him the extra boost of swagger to make the appearance fire so he is hoping she will be able to be by his side. He is proud and happy to be with Kendall and wants to show off his supermodel girlfriend to the world.’

The two of them stopped being secretive about their relationship at the Met Gala when they went full-on PDA for all the cameras that were present there.

Anyway, a few pics from that p[articular event will not compare with a potential red carpet debut, and that is why he insists that she goes with his as his official girlfriend. We really hope that the couple will take that step together because we bet that such a thing would melt their fans’ hearts on the spot!