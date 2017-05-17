A$AP Rocky Robbed Of $1.5 Million Worth Of Bling!

So now it’s A$AP Rocky who is the latest person to be hit by home invaders. It was a little more dangerous than usual because the thieves this time were armed and ready to take anybody on! Last night, Tuesday, May 16th, an unknown woman was detained at the end of a gun while she was at Rocky’s home in Beverly Grove.

The police were called when three guys were seen entering a residence on block 300 of North Flores Street.

The LAPD said the men were in the middle of stealing items from the home when neighbors frightened them away.

The robbers managed to escape and thankfully the woman was left unharmed.

No one at the moment knows if ASAP Rocky was present at his crib or not.

The publication TMZ reported that the men stole around $1.5 million worth of bling-bling and other items.

The robbers tried to steal a safe from home too, but they dropped it on the street before making their getaway.

Before the robbery at Rocky’s residence, the rapper was killing it during his set at the 2017 Rolling Loud Festival where he performed D.R.A.M’s “Gilligan” and rocked his new song “Please Don’t Touch My Raf.”

It takes a lot to hold the rapper down, but fans believe he will continue to crush it in the game.

Despite his success, he might still be a bit flustered over his exposed vulnerability and endangerment of a woman at his home. At least the robbers managed to get scared off by the neighbors otherwise the unknown girl would’ve been hurt, and it could’ve been much worse!