A$AP Rocky Is Spotted Flaunting PDA With A Model In N.Y.C.

It seems that A$AP Rocky has moved on from his former fling Kendall Jenner. He was photographed getting close to 20-year-old model Tina Kunakey while they were strolling around New York together on Wednesday, November 15.

The alleged new lovebirds were seen looking cozy to each other, with Rocky at one point placing his hand around his brunette female companion, who looked warm in a thick plush fur coat.

Rocky chose a warmer look during their day out, wearing a thick puffer jacket and multicolored scarf teamed with a massive white sweater, green trousers, and black shoes.

He was last romantically linked to Kendall Jenner. They were first seen together in July 2016 and remained close for a year.

A recent report from Us Weekly claimed that they were ‘not official.’

‘Kendall and ASAP weren’t seeing each other a lot,’ confessed the source. ‘They weren’t really official but were obviously dating. Their schedules are really hard.’

Kendall is now dating basketball player Blake Griffin, who split from his fiancee Brynn Cameron in July.

These two first sparked romance rumors after they were spotted together leaving the afterparty of her sister Kylie Jenner’s rumored baby daddy Travis Scott’s concert in Los Angeles back in August.

Kendall and Blake had been spotted on multiple dates before they finally made their relationship official late last month.

‘They’re legit. They’re a full-on couple,’ a source confessed to Us Weekly. The insider also said that the model ‘has been going to a lot of his games and they have been enjoying time at home when Blake is in town. They’re good.’