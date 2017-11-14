A$AP Ferg Reselased New Visual In Honor Of Meek Mill – He ‘Will Forever Have My Support’

After Meek Mill was recently slammed with a two-to-four year prison sentence, the news was received with both sympathy and severe criticism. It looks like now, the newest rapper to join Meek’s league of support is A$AP Ferg.

Just recently, Ferg shared the video for his Meek-assisted Trap and a Dream single, a standout track off his Still Striving mixtape.

After the release of the Guru Media Group visual, Ferg issued the following statement:

‘Meek is my brother and will forever have my support, especially in these tough times.’

While Meek has already begun his lengthy prison time, all of his fans have rallied behind him by starting a Change.org petition asking for his release.

The organizers have already racked up nearly 200,000 signatures.

‘In regards to the harsh, undeserving sentencing of Robert Rihmeek Williams (Meek Mill), I felt the need to create a petition to re-evaluate the charges, his impact in the community, and the subsequent sentencing,’ the petition reads.

‘More than just a celebrity or rapper, Meek Mill has been a powerful voice in the community for our youth,’ the petition continues.

Due to an enormously grave miscarriage of justice, we ask you to read and sign the petition at @Changedotorg: Justice4Meek.com #FreeMeekMill #Justice4Meek A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Nov 11, 2017 at 1:31pm PST

‘He has made positive contributions to many communities and programs, dedicating time and money to the cultivation of our youth and neighborhoods; even through his own adversities.'”

Meek’s lawyer is doing everything he can for him, and he has insinuated that the judge presiding over his case has a vendetta against him.

He also said that there is a conflict of interest in the middle. On the other hand, there are no guarantees that his appeal will be granted. We will just have to wait a bit more to see what happens.