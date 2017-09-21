FREE NEWSLETTER
Aaliyah’s Fans Slam Nicki Minaj For Making Fun Of The Late Singer’s Death On Twitter; Check Out Their Reactions!

Brandon Fitch Posted On 09/21/2017
2
2.3K Views
0


Aaliyah's Fans Slam Nicki Minaj For Making Fun Of The Late Singer's Death On Twitter; Check Out Their Reactions!

Nicki Minaj is currently feeling all the wrath of the late R&B singer Aaliyah’s fans because of an alleged tweet that she has previously posted. Of course, that tweet cannot be found anymore because she has deleted it.

In the tweet that caused so many problems, Nicki shared a screenshot of a conversation from a group chat.

Alongside the picture she wrote the following: ‘Someone’s in my dm’s saying they wish this man, (who’s holding a cat) would hold them the way he’s holding this dog. I- I’m so confused.’

The group chat’s name was the thing that quickly drew fans’ attention. The group was called Aaliyah Airlines with a plane and fire emojis.

This was the thing that sparked speculation that Nicki mocked Aaliyah’s death which was caused by a plane crash by joining that particular group.

 

MediaTakeOut stated that the tweet had been retweeted more than 3000 times before Nicki finally deleted it.

Aaliyah’s fans slammed Nicki on Twitter for disrespecting the late singer.

‘@NICKIMINAJ now beefing with a deceased artist. The great beautiful and amazing woman, Aaliyah. Let that sink in,’ a fan tweeted.

Another wrote, ‘Wow…That’s why I have ZERO faith in today’s celebs & their psychotic fans. It’s 1 thing to disrespect Aaliyah, but that’s LOW Nicki Minaj.’

This whole situation is definitely a terrible one for Nicki, as she is currently gearing up to release a new album very soon.

 

She has been working really hard in the studio to prepare an epic follow-up to her last album called The Pinkprint which was launched back in 2014.

‘I’ve made it my business with this album to not even put a date or a deadline on it. I can’t say if I’m 50 percent, 80% percent or 10% done because I don’t know. Tomorrow, I might walk into the studio and decide that I don’t like anything I have done in the last six months’ Nicki stated.

‘Or, tomorrow I might walk in and feel like the whole album is done. There’s so much beauty in not knowing. I just want to go in the studio and create like I used to before there were any expectations,’ she confessed about her latest musical effort.

2 Comments

TbirdTbird
09/21/2017 at 4:06 pm
Reply

Let’s us all NOT forget how Damn UGLY Nicki is. Look at the before and present. Any makeup artist can make an ugly rabid dog look half way decent. Everything on her is fake. She’s trash— I’ve never listened to her music nor will I! She has that DARK , UGLY ATTITUDE.


    Mary jones
    09/21/2017 at 5:34 pm
    Reply

    I’m with you Nicki Minaj is trash who ever waste a time and money and listen to that b******* she puts out is a waste of f****** time she’s feuding with Remy Ma don’t by Nicki Minaj’s album all you’re doing is making her rich over that b******* she saying and don’t nobody even know what the hell she talking about she can’t sing worth a damn and she looked like s*** before she had all that cosmetic surgery done

