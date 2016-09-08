A third child for Prince William and Kate Middleton – Is It Coming Soon?

It looks like another royal child is coming. Prince William and Kate Middleton are now parents of their two royal children, Princess Charlotte and Prince George. These two children of the royal couple are looking adorable right now, but it’s not enough for them yet. Recently, the royal couple decided to add another member to the family. There’s no confirmation yet from either of them if they wanted a boy or a girl. They already have plans to expand their family. According to US weekly by a close source, Prince William and Kate told them that they would have a baby soon. Probably within Christmas Day, she decided to become pregnant. It would not be a surprise to a source that she has plans to be pregnant within Christmas day. Both of them are excited for their third baby, and they’re going to do that when their busy vacation and tour schedule is over.

Speaking of busy schedule, Prince William and Kate Middleton are off to Canada. It was also revealed that if Kate would become pregnant, they’re going to shorten their royal tours next year. It sounds perfect for both of them, and they’re completely overwhelmed as well for their plans to have a third child. Both Kate Middleton and Prince William wanted to have a big family of their own. It was expected that there would be precious moments for Princess Charlotte and Prince George to see their third sibling once and for all.

Reports say that before their Canada tour, the Duke and the Cambridge Duchess are visiting Balmoral in Scotland according to Hello Magazine. For now, the royal family are spending their precious time relaxing this summer at a property in Scottish Highlands. As for Princess Charlotte, this is going to be her first time traveling with the royal family overseas.

Their vacation is going to last for a short while before this month’s Canadian tour from September 24 to October 1. It seems that they’re not going to risk to be infected with the traveling Zika virus, in which may cause defects to unborn babies. The couple wanted their children to live normally as possible. This is going to be adorable for both of them. According to the US Weekly, a source told them the children would be comfortable with the climate, especially if they’re playing outside. Aside from the royal family, others who will accompany them in their trip are Amanda Cook Tucker (hairstylist), Maria (nanny) and a security team. A spokesperson from Kensington Palace says that the royal couple are delighted and excited for their Canada return.

During Kate’s two pregnancies, she suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum (a.k.a. acute morning sickness). It means that she needs to rest in order to prepare for their third baby. The reason Prince William and Kate Middleton wanted to have a third baby, is because they want to “gift” Prince George and Princess Charlotte with a third sibling. For now, Kate Middleton and Prince William means business until she’s finally pregnant.