A Slimmed Down Jonah Hill And Emma Stone In 80s Flashback Style On Set

While filming the movie Maniac, Jonah Hill and Emma Stone were seen donning some rather ridiculous 1980s style getups and hairstyles. Hill looks noticeably thin and svelte, far from the rotund Superbad character many remember him as. Also a standout in Moneyball and Wolf of Wallstreet, the funny guy is making quite the name for himself as a capable, nuanced actor.

Hill’s weight has fluctuated over the years but, as evidenced by this photo, he has slimmed down considerably. The Academy Award winning La La Land actress Stone is seen in a platinum blonde wig and high waisted acid-washed jeans.

Hill’s hair is also another notable part of the photo as it’s a pretty hilarious looking mullet. There really is no need to read the synopsis for the movie as this picture alone does a great job of giving away the genre.

With these two people at the helm, it will most certainly be a knee slapper.

Hill has been very upfront about his struggles with weight and while gaining and losing is pretty common for the more strenuous roles that an actor takes on, it can be hard to do depending on a myriad of factors.

Hill was frank about seeking the advice of a particular fit colleague, Channing Tatum when he had to lose the weight for a role.

When he was a guest on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show last year, he told the story. “I wanted to get in better shape, so I called Channing Tatum and said, “Hey, if I ate less and go to a trainer, will I get in better shape?”

Tatum’s retort was right to the point as he said ‘Yes, you dumb motherf—ker, of course, you will. It’s the simplest thing in the entire world.’

While it may be simple for some, it can be a real struggle for others. It seems that Hill has done an incredible job of losing the weight and this movie looks like it will be a real barrel of laughs when it is released.