A New York City Bartender Calls Out Kendall Jenner On Instagram For Not Tipping Her

Kendall’s in trouble again! Well, not really, but someone at Baby’s All Right called her out on a social faux-pas. The Brooklyn restaurant claimed Jenner, 21, did not leave the bartender a tip at all during a recent outing.

On its Instagram account, the person posted a shot of a receipt they claim belongs to Kendall.

The sum was for $24 and was charged to her credit card.

And while she signed the relevant receipt, she left the tip line blank.

The establishment reminded its followers, ‘Don’t forget to tip your bartender!'”

Kendall has been in New York City for a majority of the summer season while keeping company with people like Hailey Baldwin and Bella Hadid.

Don't forget to tip your bartender 🙂 A post shared by Baby's All Right (@babysallright) on Aug 4, 2017 at 12:35pm PDT

The bar took some hits but also heard a lot of jokes for the post, with some people criticizing Kendall and others questioning why the establishment would attempt to publicly embarrass someone, regardless of their celebrity status or lack there of.

One person wrote, “Ahahaha baby’s out here exposing socialites.”

Another user wrote, “Smdh with all that money. No manners.”

One individual came to Kendall’s defense, writing, “Maybe you provided s— service. I’m glad you’re the kind of company to call out customers, real professional.”

Kendall – who filmed the disastrous Pepsi commercial not long ago – is still receiving flack regarding that PR calamity, with a person saying, “Did she order Pepsi?”

This isn’t the first time the five-foot-ten model has got in trouble, as a server in 2014 at SoHo’s Mercer Kitchen said the reality TV star threw money in her face after walking out on a tab. Kendall and her lawyer, Marty Singer, denied the instance in question and said she “mistakenly,” walked out on the bill and handed the money back politely.