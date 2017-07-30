A Look Inside The Bachelor In Paradise’s New “Consent And Drink Logs”

Several changes are coming to this season of Bachelor In Paradise and boy are they awkward! As CI readers know, the reality show had a rough summer after the producers had to shut it down due to allegations of “sexual misconduct.”

After the media firestorm, people were shocked to see it was back on the air, but also glad it was back.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis admitted on a talk show recently that it was one of their favorite shows, with Ashton revealing he thought the show was a brilliant “social experiment.”

Despite his praise, the show has changed, and it’s no longer the same.

You’ve all heard the story before, so I’ll keep it brief, the production was shut down because a producer said the hookup between Corinne and DeMario made them feel “uncomfortable.”

After Warner Brothers had finished their investigation, they said there were no allegations of misconduct.

However, as was mentioned previously, there are changes now, and Vinny Ventiera isn’t happy about it.

Vinny opened up about what it’s like to work on the show now.

He said, “we were only allowed two drinks per hour so every hour, we’d have a log and we’d go up there and get two drinks.”

“Also, we had to make sure, on camera, that if we wanted to spend the night with a significant other that it would be filmed and consensual.”

“On-camera consent. As if it’s not already awkward that you’re being filmed hanging out with somebody, now you have to go in front of the camera and look at it and go, “I’m willing to go spend the night with this person.” It wasn’t a buzzkill, but it was a little bit of a speed bump.” That sounds awkward does it not? Where are we headed in the future? Pretty soon people will have to sign legal documents before a hookup!