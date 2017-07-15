A Look Inside Rob Kardashian And Blac Chyna’s Co-Parenting Relationship

Despite their rocky relationship, a source revealed to Us Weekly that Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna can co-parent their 8-month-old daughter fairly easily. According to the insider, the Lashed Bar Owner and her ex-fiancé share 50/50 custody of the child but there’s no written agreement.

The source shared, “They co-parent pretty well regarding scheduling; they split the time pretty equally based on each other’s schedule. They have two nannies that alternate, so that also makes it incredibly easy. A nanny is with Dream 100 percent of the time, even when she’s sleeping. It’s 24-hour care for Dream.”

Although the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star can no longer go near Blac Chyna because of the restraining order against him, the couple has people they work through and talk through, like a mediator of sorts.

The couple has certainly had their troubles, but we have to give them credit for having the capacity to keep it real regarding the well-being of their child.

However, one might wonder what things would’ve been like for Rob and Chyna if they just would’ve ended it a long time ago.

Perhaps, the constant fighting and drama should’ve been a sign never to get seriously involved with one another.

Dreaming ☁️ A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jun 10, 2017 at 8:05pm PDT

It is what it is, though.

As CI readers know, Chyna was granted a restraining order against Rob for going on that social media rant a week ago where he posted all kinds of petty videos and images of the former stripper/model.

It’s been a rough past two weeks for the reality stars, but they’re both lucky they have friends and family who they can rely on. Dream is fortunate enough to have people like her grandma, Kris Jenner, and the Kardashians to take care of her whenever things get too hectic.