A Look Inside Prince Harry’s Life After Princess Diana’s Death – He Couldn’t Believe He Lost His Mother

In a new documentary by Tina Brown, “Diana: 7 Days That Shook The Windsors,” the biographer revealed the heartbreaking details regarding how Harry and his older brother William – who was 15 at the time – dealt with the tragic loss of their mother in a fatal car crash.

Shortly after Diana’s death on August 31st, 1997, the royal family went about their daily lives as usual.

They attended church services the next morning after she passed without even batting an eye or mentioning her untimely death.

It wasn’t healthy for the 12-year-old Prince Harry who couldn’t cope with the sudden realization his mother was gone.

The young boy hardly knew whether the news was real or not.

Brown explained in her new film, “Prince Harry actually asked his father, ‘Is it true that Mummy’s dead? The children couldn’t understand why everything was normal, except a couple of hours earlier they had been told their mother had died.”

Tina explained the reaction of the royal family was to do what they always had done every single day, which meant things like going to church at Balmoral.

It was hard for the young boys to come to terms with her passing. It was their first experience with the loss of someone close to them, and to have it be their mother was the greatest tragedy.

If her death was not enough, the Crathie Kirk Church made no mention of her passing during their services.

Many people in the UK and the world thought this meant the Royal Family was treating her with the same “cold detachment” they always had, even after she died.

Ingrid Seward, a biographer for the Royals, said, “the first thing we saw of the boys was when they were going to church for Sunday service. And people were saying, ‘How could they? These boys have just lost their mother.'”

However, the new documentary alleged that Queen Elizabeth II was merely trying to shield the children. She even requested the TV’s and radios to be removed at Balmoral to protect the children from the traumatizing details of the loss of their mother.