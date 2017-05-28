A Look Inside Nikki Bella and John Cena’s Wedding

Words can’t describe how excited Nikki Bella is about her engagement to wrestling champion John Cena. In an interview with People Magazine, Bella caught up with the publication to talk about her future with Cena.

The wrestling Diva said it is “something that I have always wanted. I am still on cloud nine. I am so happy that my journey has finally come to this!”

But although the pair is excited about their engagement, they’re not in a hurry yet to kick off the ceremony.

Nikki said they’ve been talking to wedding planners and seeing what would be perfect for the both of them, but they haven’t set a date, and Bella hasn’t picked a dress either.

According to the WWE Diva, the ceremony is of the utmost importance to her, so she doesn’t want to rush it.

“I want the day we get married to be special, not like it is another appearance,” she said. “I do not want it to be like, ‘We only have two days to do this.’ I want to enjoy it. I want to enjoy it in the weeks going into it, and also the weeks after.”

The planning of the wedding is going slow at the moment, partly due to John and Nikki’s involvement with charity organizations and philanthropic causes.

Nikki works with a charity called, Runway to Hope, an organization that raises funds for pediatric cancer research.

Their event last week included a fashion show to raise money for children who are battling cancer or disease.

John is busy helping children as well, considering he is famous for being one of the most active contributors to the Make-A-Wish Foundation for sick kids.

It’s clear helping children is a value they both share on a fundamental level.

Bella said being a part of the WWE brings you close to children because a lot of their audience are young kids.

She said she “feels very connected to our little fans. Knowing that I’m a public figure, I feel like I should support charities that help children.” We have no doubt that the two WWE stars will live happily ever after considering their passions are so similar, and we wish them the best of luck on their journey!