A Look Inside Lady Gaga’s Intimate Birthday Party

Yesterday, March 28th was Lady Gaga’s birthday. It was a celebration packed with celebrities and intimate friends. The 31-year-old superstar honored the anniversary with a dinner party at Gjelina in Venice, California. Alongside her was Christian Carino, Lady Gaga’s agent.

The pair entered the restaurant through a side entrance to greet several celebrities like Johnny Depp, Elton John, David Furnish, and Samantha Ronson who were waiting upstairs in a private room.

A source close to Lady Gaga said the birthday girl hurried excitedly over to the guests and gave all of them a hug. Elton John and David Furnish gave Gaga a special gift from the jewelry designer Loree Rodkin.

The room was dimly lit and decorated with small flower arrangements. During cocktails and a dinner of pizza, pasta entrées, and vegetable side dishes, Gaga took to social media to thank her fans for her career.

Germanotta told her fans on social media that she can’t begin to express how to thank her fans for all of the love and support that they have shown her over the years.

She went on to say that her fans inspire her and make her fantasies a reality, and the star urged them to be open and celebrate the unique aspects of themselves.

Lady Gaga is known for not only her music but for her style and sophistication that showcases her unique persona.

Gaga switches from elegant to outlandish depending on her mood and always prefers to make a statement with her outfits, including the infamous meat dress. Gaga made headlines in February of 2017 when she performed at the half-time show at the Superbowl.

Gaga is about to begin filming a remake of the 1954 film “A Star is Born with Bradley Cooper.” The film is scheduled to be released on September 28th of 2018.