A Look Inside Jennifer Lopez’s Giant Wardrobe – It’s Beyond Extravagant

Jennifer Lopez is known for living an opulent lifestyle, to say the least. In 2015, People Magazine got a peek inside her home and discovered the star has an entire room dedicated just to her shoes.

Among her footwear, the songstress has shelves upon shelves of jeans, makeup rooms, and racks of dresses to complete her everyday ensemble.

Derek Hough, a reporter for the publication, was lucky enough to spend some time in her home while working with the singer for her new show, World Of Dance.

After Hough had gone inside the singer’s closet, he discovered something truly profound.

Derek revealed Jennifer’s closet is so large, that it needs floor-to-ceiling, library-worthy, mansion-style ladders to get to every piece of clothing she owns.

In an interview with People, Derek said, “there’s actually a ladder in her closet. And I don’t mean just a little stepping ladder like in a pantry, oh I’m talking, Beauty and The Beast, ‘tale as old as closet.'”

Lopez refuses to throw things away, and we’re willing to admit she deserves some respect for that.

Most stars would simply toss clothing out as they bought new ones, but not Jennifer.

When People went inside her home, they discovered Lopez still has pieces that she wore in movies like Enough as well as The Boy Next Door.

Not only did Hough get to witness her amazing wardrobe, but the reporter also got an inside look at the star’s character.

According to Derek, Lopez is the ‘queen bee’ of the cast.

“She’s like a unicorn! She ages backward. She’s very loving and comforting to some of the acts.”

And while her status as a ‘unicorn’ might have you believe she has a hard-to-manage diet, Derek said her choice in food is quite modest. He was surprised when she ordered pizza for her after parties. Hough said, “you envision her eating this magical food or something, but then she’s rocking a pepperoni pizza!”