A Look Inside Christina El Moussa and Tarek’s Unstable Relationship!

New details have come to light on the precarious relationship of Christina El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa! The El Moussa duo has claimed their divorce is moving on positive footing following their relationship, but an insider source claims otherwise.

A source told E! News their relationship was always intense, but Tarek had instigated a lot of it.

“He has a really bad temper. Really bad. He can go crazy,” the source claimed. “He treated her poorly.”

Allegedly Christina couldn’t take the emotional rollercoaster anymore, the source explained “she put up with a lot. I think she really lost herself in that relationship.”

Another person said “Tarek has major anger issues and a really bad temper…They were volatile together, but Tarek treated her very badly.”

A representative for Tarek said the allegations were “crap” while Christina’s management made no statement.

In Touch Magazine published a story where a source explained Tarek had a bad sense of humor where his wife would be the butt of the jokes. There was even footage of the incidents on camera for the TV show, but it had never aired.

Cast and crew members were not only surprised but offended by his alleged jokes.

Shortly after the article was published, Tarek addressed the claims on Instagram and Twitter by saying that the allegations were essentially false and he would continue to focus on co-parenting his children and focusing on what mattered most.

In an interview Christina said “Tarek and I are in a very good place right now. We’re doing a really good job. We share the kids 50/50 and our communication is great.”

Christina is rumored to be dating Anaheim Ducks hockey player Nate Thompson, as the celebrity duo has been spotted at several different events since her split with Gary Anderson.