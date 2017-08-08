A Look At Taylor Swift’s Sexual Assault Trial

Taylor Swift was in court today in a battle against Colorado radio DJ David Mueller. As CI readers know, Mueller was fired from his job after the 27-year-old singer had claimed he groped her during a pose for a photo in 2013.

After the allegations had surfaced, he filed a countersuit against Swift claiming they were “false allegations.”

Taylor responded with a tactic of her own, hitting him with charges for assault and battery.

There’s no doubt Swift is mad, considering the second charge from her is worth jail-time rather than simply getting him fired from his job.

Be that as it may, the trial was today, and the jury featured two men and six women.

It’s worth noting the number of women in the jury and the nature of the charges.

Mueller’s attorney, Gabe McFarland spoke first and vehemently denied the allegations.

Douglas Baldridge, the lawyer for the Grammy-winner, claimed she is “taking a stand for all women,” and this is “a case of sexual assault in the work place.”

As for Taylor’s demeanor during the tense situation, an eyewitness said Swift was “very serious” throughout his testimony.

“As he took the stand Taylor watched intently. She had her chin resting in the palm of her hand and was listening carefully to every word. Her mom was taking notes as David talked. His voice was cracking as he told the story of working his dream job at the radio station. Taylor also wrote notes and passed them to her lawyer. She seemed very invested and wanted to make sure that nothing is overlooked. She was staring at David and focused on every single thing he said.”

Meanwhile, sources indicated Mueller appeared to be humiliated and submissive during the trial, and there’s no doubt considering the accusations.

He said during his testimony, “My hand came into contact with a part of her body…what seemed to be a rib cage or ribs.” The accused added, “it’s a humiliating thing to be charged with something that despicable.”