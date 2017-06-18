A Look At Corinne Olympios Night During The Bachelor In Paradise Incident

It’s been a brutal week for both DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios after the pair was involved in an incident of sexual misconduct during the filming of season 4 of Bachelor In Paradise. The couple was hooking up in a pool when a producer called attention to the fact that Corinne had been drinking too much and therefore couldn’t give consent.

There has been a lot of information coming out from several sources, so it’s hard to decipher what has actually happened thus far.

However, E! News learned the details from an insider close to Corinne regarding her memories of the night in Mexico.

The insider claimed Corinne doesn’t remember a lot from the evening and hasn’t seen the tape of the events either.

She was blacked out for the majority of the night, but one of the last memories she has is taking a shot of tequila.

The source claimed the reality star remembers being in a limo on the way to the set of Bachelor In Paradise and having two drinks of champagne before having a dirty martini and two shots of tequila.

It’s a lot of alcohol for a woman to have, considering women usually have a much smaller tolerance for alcohol than men.

However, if an individual manages to eat a lot of food before drinking, the rate at which the alcohol absorbs into the bloodstream slows down considerably.

That was one of the problems with Olympios. Corinne didn’t eat much.

In fact, she only ate breakfast before she started drinking all day in the Mexican heat.

It’s possible the heat caused dehydration and brought on the effects of the alcohol much faster than what she is used to.

According to the source, one of the issues Corinne has is the fact that the production of the show allowed her to get to a point where she could no longer walk or contain herself.

Apparently, some of the female cast members had to help her down the stairs before she fell and busted her knee open.

Not only that, but the reality star allegedly fell face first into the Jacuzzi, but she remembers almost none of it.

Everything she knows is what people have told her thus far.

The primary concern of Corinne at this point is that she wasn’t in the state of mind to handle any decisions, especially regarding her body. Allegedly, she hopes to defend other people who have been in a similar situation.