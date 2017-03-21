A Look At Brad Pitt’s New Life Since The Divorce With Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt’s life has changed a lot from a year ago. Before the divorce with his wife Angelina Jolie, his biggest worry was a prank that allegedly George Clooney was cooking up to “ruin his career.” At the same time, Angelina had just gotten a tattoo in Cambodia that symbolized their love for one another.

Pitt’s whole life was turned upside down when Angelina filed for divorce on September 19th of 2016. Not only did she file for the divorce, but she requested full custody of the kids which was a real surprise to everyone because all seemed well in Brangelina’s land at that time.

Within a couple of days, it became known to the public the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services and the FBI were investigating Pitt for an incident with their son Maddox on a private jet flying from Europe to L.A.

After the incident on the airplane, the wall between Brad Pitt and Jolie’s personal lives was lifted to another level.

Soon after Pitt was on the defensive sending out press releases to deal with the court proceedings and the embarrassment of being accused of being a bad father to their children.

Jolie retreated to her home in Miami with the children, while sources close to the family said that Brad was extremely upset because he normally was always around the children and now had no access to them.

It was rumored thereafter there was some kind of fling between a French actress named Marion Cotillard and Pitt before the divorce to which the actress responded on social media there was nothing between them.

The authorities eventually concluded that there were no any serious incidents on the airplane but Jolie remained the sole caretaker of the children.

Since then, Pitt has stayed out of the public eye and has had his legal team working on keeping the details of the custody hearings private and out of the media’s eye.

Advertisement

Sources say that now Brad Pitt has been staying all day long in a studio belonging to the artist Thomas Houseago in Los Angeles. Allegedly Brad has been working on a sculpture for hours on end while listening to sad music.