A Look At Beyoncé And Jay-Z’s Relationship Since The Birth Of Their Twins

Bey, Jay, and Blue Ivy Carter are getting used to their new family of five, and according to sources, the 5-piece is doing great. As CI readers know, the music juggernauts welcomed their twins Sir and Rumi into the world albeit through a cloud of secrecy and since then, there hasn’t been a lot of details regarding the blessed pair.

However, last week, Beyoncé orchestrated a photo of her twins while showcasing her post-baby body in the most striking of ways.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 14, 2017 at 11:38am PDT

Despite the family’s ability to keep a lid on all of the significant details, the publication E! News, has offered some insider information about the sensational family-of-five.

According to a source, Bey has been taking it very easy when it comes to her health and fitness.

The singing-sensation is following doctor’s orders and is eating healthy while having a relaxed approach to her recuperation.

The “Sorry” singer has a plethora of great trainers as well as nutritionists to keep her in tip-top-shape, so she’s ready to embark on the next leg of her career.

As for how Jay and Bey’s romance is holding up, despite their past turmoil, the pair is allegedly delighted and doing well as a couple.

With the release of 4:44 and Lemonade, the pair has done a complete restructuring of the foundation of their relationship, as the truth of infidelity came out, and the couple was forced to work on their vows.

And while the one-month-old babies are doing well, Blue Ivy Carter is providing sibling-love.

According to the insider, Blue is infatuated by her new-born-siblings and can’t keep her hands off of them. Yes, it seems as if all is well in paradise at the moment.

Advertisement

However, privacy at this point is priority number one. Only a select group of friends have been invited over to their home in Malibu. The pair is more than selective when it comes to they invite into their home, and that makes sense considering their celebrity status.