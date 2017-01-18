A Legendary Lineup Is Expected to Perform at This Year’s Grammy Awards!

The 59th annual Grammy Awards Ceremony is scheduled for next month and some of the biggest names in the game are already lined up to perform on the stage.

Advertisement

John Legend, Metallica legend and country sweethearts Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban are already confirmed to be among the artists that will make quite a show in February. They all previously performed at the Grammy’s and managed to put their hands on the award. Or awards, in some cases.

Together, they own 29 career Grammy Awards and it won’t be too much of a surprise if more would come, if not this year then during future ceremonies.

With eight awards on their record, Metallica’s James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich can take home the trophy for ‘Best Rock’, for their “Hardwire” hit, while the 33-year-old country star Carrie Underwood has the chance to add one more gramophone to her seven awards if “Church Bells” will be picked as the ‘Best Country Solo’ song.

New Zealand-born Australian country musician Keith Urban is also among the favorites, with an opportunity to grab two more Grammys, ‘Best Country Album’ for Ripcord and ‘Best Country Solo’ performance for “Blue Ain’t Your Color”, which would allow him to reach a total of six awards.

However, John Legend is by far one of the Grammy Awards’ legends, managing to score 28 nominations and 10 wins until now!

Beyoncé, with 9 nominations, or Drake, Rihanna and Kanye West, with 8 nominations each, can also be the night’s big winners on February 12, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

The event will be hosted by Late Late Show’s entertainer James Corden and knowing how talented the English comedian is, we’re pretty sure the show will be an absolute success, with tons of funny moments!