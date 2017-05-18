A Kendrick Lamar Painting Will Hang At The U.S. Capitol, So Congrats Are In Order!

Kendrick Lamar’s influence made its way even to the White House on various occasions during President Barack Obama’s two terms. It seems that now the popular rapper is set to be honored once more in another government building.

The former POTUS has frequently sung the rapper’s praises and has also invited him to the White House for several discussions, among other important business, the Compton rapper has indeed reached the highest level in his whole career.

The most recent incredible height that the rapper has reached is the fact that he inspired a young painter whose homage for him will officially be hung at the U.S. Capitol.

Reports said that the Centennial High School Tiona Cardova had been selected as the winner of the Congressional Institute’s annual art competition.

After winning the national contest, her work which consists of a gorgeous portrait of Kung Fu Kenny himself will be put on display at the United States Capitol for a whole year.

There’s more! In addition to her painting being presented in the government building, Cardova will also be invited to a ceremony in Washington, D.C., later this year.

Kendrick Lamar, born June 17, 1987, has become an inspiration for lots of young people.

He was born and raised in California, and he embarked on his musical career as a teenager under the stage name K-Dot.

He released a mixtape that garnered local attention, and this led to his signing with the indie record label called Top Dawg Entertainment.

Lamar has received many accolades throughout his music career including seven Grammy Awards!

MTV called him in 2013 the number one “Hottest MC in the Game” on their annual list and Time magazine has named him one of the 100 most influential people in the world back in 2016.

Besides having a solo career, Lamar is also known as the member of the West Coast hip-hop mega group Back Hippy alongside his TDE label-mates rappers Ab-Soul, Jay Rock, and Schoolboy Q. In April 2015 he got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Whitney Alford.