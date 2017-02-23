A Huge Kanye West Oscar Statue Appears on The Streets of L.A.

It has become a tradition for a subversive Los Angeles street artist, known as Plastic Jesus, to display his work during the Academy Awards week.

This year was Kanye West’s turn to become the artist’s muse, a life-size Oscar statue, representing the singer posing as Jesus was revealed yesterday on Hollywood Boulevard.

An obvious question is why did Plastic Jesus chose the 39-years old rapper?

The artist responded without hesitation that West was the natural pick because he’s a celebrity whom people turned into a god-like figure. Well, we must agree with him, at least somewhat.

The statue has a muscular body made of a molded acrylic resin, is painted gold and has its arms akimbo, while nails going through its palms. The funny part is that the tippy-toed feet have a pair of Yeezy kicks, to keep them “warm.”

Kanye’s head was molded by Ginger, a well-known artist from Las Vegas, famous for designing five nude statues representing President Donald Trump, that popped up in various cities around the country, last summer.

Also, a “king” like Kanye couldn’t be left without a crown, so Plastic Jesus said he purchased one made of thorns “from the Holy Land” on eBay, for just $8.

The already controversial statue is over seven feet tall and has a sign reading “False Idol” in old English font, a clear message for those who look at stars like they are Gods.

Plastic Jesus is famous for the controversial statues which got a lot of attention in the past. Three years ago, he displayed an Oscar statue on Hollywood Boulevard, with a tied-off left arm, injecting itself with drugs through a syringe, following actor Philip Seymour Hoffman’s death by overdose. One year later came the cocaine-sniffing Oscar statue, while in 2016 it was a female Oscar statue, wearing heels and pasties, embracing a stripper pole.