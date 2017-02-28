A Hostile Atmosphere Is Expected For Kevin Durant in Washington During Warriors vs Wizards Game

Washington welcomes Kevin Durant and his Golden State teammates today with the Warriors to play against the Wizards, in a special game for the 28-years old superstar, who is born and raised in the capital of the United States.

Advertisement

But how will the Wizards fans treat Durant, after the player refused to join his hometown team last summer? It didn’t matter that Washington employed his former Oklahoma City Thunder coach Scott Brooks or his former high school assistant coach David Adkins, Kevin just didn’t want to hear about the move to DC.

Honest and direct, the forward explained that he had no desire to play at home because Washington is a closed chapter of his life. He just wanted to do something new, and it had nothing to do with basketball, the fans or the city.

When he was compared to LeBron’s, Durant said that his situation is way different. While The Cavs’ star got drafted in Cleveland, he never played at home and didn’t have a clue what it would be like to do so. As for him, it’s always a pleasure to come back to Washington, but not as a player.

Speaking about coming back, two seasons ago Durant visited the Verizon Center and got everyone mad, as fans showed up with #KD2DC signs and custom-made Wizards jerseys, with his name on the back. Kevin had a strange reaction, saying it was all “crazy” and “disrespectful.” Of course, fans took this as an insult and booed him when he returned to Washington, last November.

Advertisement

Golden State Warriors will face Wizards for the first time this season. With names like John Wall and Bradley Beale, the D.C. boys have a chance to advance in the playoffs, so who knows, maybe we will see Kevin Durant in D.C more often.