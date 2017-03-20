A Fox News Anchor Says That Secret Service Should Get Rid Of Snoop Dogg!

As Celebrity Insider readers know, Snoop Dogg has recently come out with a new video where it shows him shooting a toy gun at a clown dressed up as Donald Trump.

A Fox News anchor named Kimberly Guilfoyle has been under fire for saying that the secret service should kill Bow Wow and Snoop Dogg for their violent anti-Trump remarks.

During an episode on March 16th of the talk show on Fox News titled The Five, the 48-year-old anchor told her co-host that Snoop Dogg should be taken care of by the secret service to protect the President!

Her co-host Gutfeld who is 51, called the video a serious threat and asked Kimberly how it should be taken care of and she responded with “Kill them? Kill them”. She went on to say that it would be great to see how tough these gangsters really are when the Secret Service shows up at their door to take care of them.

After Trump responded to the video by questioning what would happen if someone threatened Obama, Bow Wow who is 30-years-old made some very threatening remarks about Donald Trump’s wife, Melania.

Florida Senator Marco Rubio defended Trump by saying that Presidents in the past have been assassinated and that people shouldn’t take these sorts of comments lightly. He went on to say that Snoop Dogg should come out and apologize to the President.

Bow Wow went on his social media and defended himself from the comments by saying that the news anchors are making tasteless jokes too. Some people have suggested that maybe it isn’t fair to be bringing in the First Lady into the affairs of the President.

In the recent past, other family members of the Trump family have been attacked by celebrities including Barron Trump, who was made fun of on the popular show Saturday Night Live, for which one of the writers, Katie Rich, was eventually fired.