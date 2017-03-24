A Film About Hillary Clinton’s Extraordinary Life Is In The Making!

According to new reports, Hillary Clinton’s supporters are going to be very happy to learn that the politician is going to have a movie all about her no less than extraordinary life!

As it turns out, the film is currently in the making but information about it is still kept a secret to not spoil the plot.

However, it looks like we may already know the most important piece of information regarding the biographical film and that is who the actress playing Hillary Clinton is.

Insiders involved in the movie production claim that actress Glenn Close has been chosen to play the democratic presidential candidate.

One source revealed that Meryl Streep, who looks strikingly similar to Clinton was also a candidate for the role but after the Golden Globes episode, the production team decided to not go with her after all.

“Glenn and Meryl [Streep]‘s names were both mentioned a lot but after Meryl got so political at the Golden Globes, producers thought it might be better to go with Close,” the insider claimed.

We are certain that the upcoming film will manage to atone for the disappointment that over half of the United States felt after Donald Trump won office.

The film is allegedly going to focus on her career in politics as well as her marriage to former President Bill Clinton, and we are certain that her success story in the movie will inspire many young girls and women to follow their dreams and fight for a greater future.

Advertisement

Are you excited to watch Hillary Clinton’s biographical film?