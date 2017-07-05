A Fan Tells Kelly Clarkson She’s Fat And She’s Having None Of That!

Kelly Clarkson doesn’t take abuse, that much is for sure! The 35-year-old Grammy Award-winning singer and the coach on The Voice posted on Twitter on the Fourth of July, a patriotic message thanking people in the armed forces for their service.

She wrote, “Thank you to every person on duty for protecting all of us and cheers to anyone who fought for us to experience freedom.”

One person, in not so classy fashion, wrote, “you’re fat.”

Clarkson said, “…and still fu–ing awesome.”

A lot of Kelly’s fans weren’t having any of the negativity either; they came to her defense, and the Twitter troll went for them instead.

This isn’t the first time Kelly has been criticized for her weight, especially online.

In 2015, Chris Wallace from Fox News Sunday’s and Mike Gallagher mocked Clarkson for her weight gain in recent years.

Wallace remarked that the singer “could stay off the deep dish pizza for a little while. Holy cow, did she blow up.”

To his credit, the man did make fun of his own weight as well.

However, Wallace was feeling remorseful, so much that he had to apologize in a statement to E! News.

He wrote, “I sincerely apologize to Kelly Clarkson for my offensive comment. I admire her remarkable talent, and that should have been the focus of any discussion about her.”

Other people from Fox News came to his defense, writing on his site, “Tubby Mike is the last person in the world who should bring up anyone’s weight. I couldn’t possibly feel any worse than I do for making an observation that led to the conclusion that I “fat-shamed” this talented and classy entertainer. It was a foolish thing for me to do.”

Kelly doesn’t care though; she’s used to this kind of stuff.

On the Ellen DeGeneres Show that year, Clarkson talked about what it’s like to be body-shamed on social media. “It’s like, you just are who you are. We are who we are—whatever size. It doesn’t mean that we’re gonna be that forever.”