FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
kourtney kardashian prince harry Papoose caitlyn jenner Michael Nance hoda kotb NeNe Leakes kim zolciak Alexis Skyy ashley darby Tamar Braxton gina rodriguez tobey maguire Rachel Lindsay bella hadid bella thorne phaedra parks peter thomas Joseline Hernandez tiger woods David Foster
Home » Entertainment

A Confidante Reveals Scott Disick Will Lose His Family If He Keeps Up “Out Of Control” Behavior

Bridget Hill Posted On 05/30/2017
0
0


Scott DisickSource: EOnline.com

Scott Disick’s multiple flings in Cannes this past weekend has created plenty of tension with his friends and family, but according to sources, it looks like Scott isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. Some of his friends and relatives are worried about the reality star.

A source said to People Magazine, “I don’t want to say that Scott is out of control, but yeah, he’s out of control. He’s making a lot of choices that aren’t the best thing for him or his family.”

The insider added the notorious party boy is going “pretty wild,” and they warned him his behavior might cost him his family and friends if he’s not careful.

As CI readers know, Disick was seen cuddling up to Chantel Jeffries among other women, including Sofia Richie, Chloe Bartoli, Bella Thorne, Ella Ross, Maggie Petrova, and a mystery brunette.

However, Sofia went on social media this past week to let everyone know that they are just “just homies,” despite the comical and reluctant reaction of her fans.

Several of Richie’s Twitter followers said, “Ya, right,” as if they were cuddling as “friends” on a yacht together.

Kourtney doesn’t buy that he is just “friends” with the women, and is rubbed the wrong way by his behavior because of its effect on their three kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

The Kardashian sister isn’t willing to let him see the kids until he “shapes up,” according to the confidante.

Is it possible for the 34-year-old reality star to get his act together?

Advertisement

The source said, “Scott can be very self-absorbed,” and sometimes he merely does what he wants, and sees the world through the lens of his desires without recognizing the effect of his actions on other people. Will he straighten himself out eventually? The insider thinks it’s possible but he “needs prayer” at this time!

Post Views: 0

Read more about kourtney kardashian scott disick kuwk the kardashians

Advertisement

You may also like
There’s No Way Kris Will Ever Talk To Caitlyn Again, Says Kim Kardashian
05/30/2017
Scott Disick Vs. Leo DiCaprio: Boys Will Be Boys! – Check Out Which Bachelor Had More Flings In Cannes!
05/30/2017
Bella Thorne Spotted Snuggling Up To Ex-Boyfriend Greg Sulkin
05/30/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *