A Confidante Reveals Scott Disick Will Lose His Family If He Keeps Up “Out Of Control” Behavior

Scott Disick’s multiple flings in Cannes this past weekend has created plenty of tension with his friends and family, but according to sources, it looks like Scott isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. Some of his friends and relatives are worried about the reality star.

A source said to People Magazine, “I don’t want to say that Scott is out of control, but yeah, he’s out of control. He’s making a lot of choices that aren’t the best thing for him or his family.”

The insider added the notorious party boy is going “pretty wild,” and they warned him his behavior might cost him his family and friends if he’s not careful.

As CI readers know, Disick was seen cuddling up to Chantel Jeffries among other women, including Sofia Richie, Chloe Bartoli, Bella Thorne, Ella Ross, Maggie Petrova, and a mystery brunette.

However, Sofia went on social media this past week to let everyone know that they are just “just homies,” despite the comical and reluctant reaction of her fans.

Several of Richie’s Twitter followers said, “Ya, right,” as if they were cuddling as “friends” on a yacht together.

Kourtney doesn’t buy that he is just “friends” with the women, and is rubbed the wrong way by his behavior because of its effect on their three kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

The Kardashian sister isn’t willing to let him see the kids until he “shapes up,” according to the confidante.

Is it possible for the 34-year-old reality star to get his act together?

The source said, “Scott can be very self-absorbed,” and sometimes he merely does what he wants, and sees the world through the lens of his desires without recognizing the effect of his actions on other people. Will he straighten himself out eventually? The insider thinks it’s possible but he “needs prayer” at this time!