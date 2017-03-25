A Bag Full Of Air From One Of Adele’s Concerts Sold For $1500 On eBay!

We are certain that attending an Adele concert can be for many fans an unforgettable experience. However, some people are just trying to make some money of star power.

As it turns out, one eBay user apparently bagged some air from one of the star’s concerts and let her fans bid over it. The price went up to $1500 before it was finally taken down from the site.

Are air particles that were a little closer to Adele’s beautiful voice than you worth so much money?

Obviously, some people thought so.

The listing has been removed but we still managed to find a cached version of it.

The seller with the username shaun_mcdonough funnily enough categorized his product as“like new.”

Furthermore, the listing informed the potential buyers that the air was from Adele’s March 13 concert in Australia.

He wrote: “Grab a piece of history for your Adele collection. A true fan must have this air. Bid now for a bargain please note I’m selling a coles sandwich bag which contains the air.”

Wow, the fact that someone managed to sell air is baffling but also, he has skills! We have to acknowledge that.

There is no information why the listing was taken off the site in the end, despite the interest buyers showed the product. Did the man decide that the “piece of history” was too precious to be given away?

Either way, it looks like so many fans were willing to pay up the dollars in order to have such an odd memorabilia, especially because Adele’s tour in Australia just ended and such a combination of air particles may never happen again!

What do you think about air from Adele’s concert gathering so much interest?