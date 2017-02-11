911 Call Revealed! George Michael’s Boyfriend: He Is “Cold And Blue”

On Christmas day, George Michael’s boyfriend, Fadi Fawaz was the one who found him “cold” and “blue” in his bed in his London home and he was also the one who called 911.

Now, the conversation that the frightened and pained lover had with the emergency dispatcher has been revealed.

Fawaz was the one who called the ambulance after, according to him, he had been trying to wake up the singer for over an hour.

“It’s George Michael. I think he’s dead. He’s in bed,” Fawaz said during the call. “He’s not breathing.”

Furthermore, the operator asked him where he was “at the moment,” and Fawaz informed her that “He’s in bed, dead.”

He also describes his boyfriend as “cold and he’s blue,” and when asked if he’s “stiff,” says “Yes and he’s very stiff.”

The 911 operator wanted to make sure the situation was clear and so she asked him again whether or not he was really dead. Is he “beyond any help?” she asked.

Fawaz replied: “He’s dead,” then he asked for an ambulance to be sent to Michael’s home to pick his body up. He assured the woman on the phone that “He’s beyond any help.”

“I’ve been trying to wake him up for the last hour but it’s not possible. He’s gone,” continued Fawaz. “He’s blue, he’s cold.”

Although, as you may already know, Fawaz has been questioned about the unexpected death of the legend, the police have recently concluded that he was not involved in anyway, clearing him of any foul play.

The mourning boyfriend also told the 911 operator that the singer’s death was certainly unexpected.

