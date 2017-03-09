74 Years Old Kim Kardashian Hater “Murders” Her Books In A Library?

A hater of the Kardashian family and especially of Kim has recently decided to express his dislike by ruining her books!

The 74 years old man lives in Connecticut and after he destroyed a number of Kim K’s Selfish books that were for sale at a Glastonbury Barnes & Noble, he ended up behind bars because of what the officers called a “massacre!”

To make it obvious why he wanted to ruin the poor books, the man left a note behind before fleeing the “crime scene.”

According to reports, the man wrote about his hate for Kim and “people like her.”

The incident happened back in October of last year and the security camera footage showed Puia pouring a red liquid all over copies of the reality TV star’s books. Six of the volumes were completely destroyed and “could not be revived,” Glastonbury Police stated.

Furthermore, the police also released a more detailed statement about the months-old incident after the old man turned himself in on Monday.

“On 3/6/17 at 1530 hours, a 74 year old Glastonbury man was arrested by warrant for Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree, stemming from an incident that occurred on 10/13/16.”

“The man is accused of spreading a red liquid all over some Kim Kardashian books.”

“He also left a lengthy note (that he took the time to type out) explaining his dislike of Ms. Kardashian and people like her.”

The 74 year old was arrested for criminal mischief but shortly after released on a $2,500.00 non-surety bond.

What do you think of this dangerous hater who “murdered” six of Kim Kardashian’s books?

