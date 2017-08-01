50 Cent Not Pleased With Starz Network! – The Rapper Took To Instagram To Lash Out Over His Role In ‘Power’

The primary actors over at Starz’ TV series, Power, are at odds with the network for what they describe as unfair treatment. 50 Cent, the rapper who both produces and plays a starring role in the popular production, took to Instagram to voice his discontent regarding the management of the program.

After Sunday night’s episode, the rapper – who plays Kanan on the series – said he feels “a little different” about power.

At the end of his post, the rapper wrote that he intended to take his talent to “south beach.”

In case you need a refresher, Power is one of Starz highest-rated programs at the moment, so if one of the key players goes, it may cause trouble for the company as well as the show.

I woke up feeling a little different about POWER this morning . If the biggest show on your net work doesn't mean anything, what does your network mean STARZ? I'm taking my talents to south beach fuck this. A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Jul 31, 2017 at 6:26am PDT

And what are the actors upset about exactly?

According to Courtney Kemp as well as 50 Cent aka. Curtis Jackson, the episode that saw the deaths of two of the series’ major characters was supposed to be a two-part episode, but the network forced them to pack it into one.

As Dave Chapelle once famously said, if a person is trying to mix art and business, you’ll find they don’t mix very well.

They’re like oil and water.

When speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Kemp revealed, “Unfortunately, Starz would not give us the extra episode. I asked them for 12 episodes for season four, and they would not do it. So because they would not do it, we had to make it in one episode.”

Despite their comments about the network, the company has yet to make any public statements.

This isn’t the first time 50 has complained publicly about the TV series. The actor threatened to leave back in December of 2016 after he was “snubbed” for a Golden Globe nomination. The actor said he was “done promoting” the series outside of contractual obligations and that Kanan in season four has to die off.