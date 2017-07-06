50 Cent Disses Jay-Z’s ‘4:44’ – Says It’s ‘Golf Course Music’

It isn’t that great! 50 Cent slammed Jay’s new album; he called it “golf course music.” The “In Da Club” rapper attacked the new record in a since-deleted Instagram video on July 5th, Wednesday.

The rapper gave an honest review on the front seat of his car after listening to it at the gym; he said, “I thought the sh*t was alright, you know what I’m saying? I liked the sh*t. But I’m going to keep it 100: The sh*t was a little, the sh*t was too smart. I felt like I was supposed to be wearing glasses and sh*t, and tie a f*cking sweater around my waist. It was like Ivy League s**t.”

He didn’t stop there, according to the P.I.M.P rapper, Jay’s time as the heavyweight champion of the hip-hop world is over.

The husband of Beyonce has been replaced by much younger guys, according to 50.

He continued, “I’m going to tell you the truth. Ni**as hot out there. They don’t want to hear that sh*t. They just want to have a good time. F**k that. You can’t be the best rapper at 47 because the new ni**as is here.”

In his rant against Jay, he referenced up-and-coming artists like Future and Migos, as the people who are replacing the old-guards of hip-hop.

He went on, “I’m not going to hold you up. Some of that sh*t was like golf course music. I felt like I needed a pair of loafers on when I listen to Jay’s music.”

This was a bad time for 50 to criticize Jay, considering his words come just a couple weeks after Jay-Z named him as an inspiration. After the Roc Nation Sports creator was put into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame on the 15th of June, he sent out words of thanks to 50 Cent on Twitter as someone who inspired him.